South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.05

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 130034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($1.97) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($2.89) to GBX 220 ($2.54) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

