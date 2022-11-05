SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.89 on Friday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

