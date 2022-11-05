Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.56

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 13501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The company has a market cap of C$49.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.94 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

