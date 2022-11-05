Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Up 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 98,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 180,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

