SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,883,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,178,452. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

