Spell Token (SPELL) Price Hits $0.0010

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $103.59 million and approximately $64.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.02 or 0.31301085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012225 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,913,072,676 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.