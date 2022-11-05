Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.