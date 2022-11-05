Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $112.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $297.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 54.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,432,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

