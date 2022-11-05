Sprott Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th.

SII opened at C$49.52 on Friday. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.60 and a 52 week high of C$71.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

