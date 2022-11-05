Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $47.91. 1,714,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

