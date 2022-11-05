Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. 1,714,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,490. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

