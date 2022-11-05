Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

