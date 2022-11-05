STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, RTT News reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $60.85 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

