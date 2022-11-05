Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.33. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 10,067 shares.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

