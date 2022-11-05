Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 8.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

