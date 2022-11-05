Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.86. 20,194,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

