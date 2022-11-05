Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Starname has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1,654.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

