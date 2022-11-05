Starname (IOV) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Starname has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.92 or 0.31296921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.