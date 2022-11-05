Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Buys A$26,000.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Rating) insider Robert Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($16,883.12).

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.93.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis.

