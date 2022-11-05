STASIS EURO Price Hits $0.88 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $108.80 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.69 or 0.31373798 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012254 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

