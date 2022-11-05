State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eaton worth $59,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

