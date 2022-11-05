State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $63.83 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $63,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Shares of SHW opened at $216.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

