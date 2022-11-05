State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $92.29 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,867 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of PayPal worth $92,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 27.7% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 256,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

