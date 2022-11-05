State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,631 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $61,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 133,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.58 and a 200 day moving average of $315.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

