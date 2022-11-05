State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,925 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Northrop Grumman worth $79,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $522.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.54 and a 200-day moving average of $475.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

