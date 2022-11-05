State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,594 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $82,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Booking by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Booking by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Tobam raised its position in Booking by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,874.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,802.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,943.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

