State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 64,684 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,684 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $86,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

