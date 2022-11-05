StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

StepStone Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

