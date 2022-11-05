Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of SRCL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 570,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
