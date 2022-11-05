Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

APP opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

