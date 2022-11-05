Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLFF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

