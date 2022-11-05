Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLFF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

