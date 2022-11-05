Stingray Digitl (RAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Stingray Digitl to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.80 million.

