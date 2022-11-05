StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.51 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned 0.15% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

