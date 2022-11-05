StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.51 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 3,542.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
