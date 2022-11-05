StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %
ABIO stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
