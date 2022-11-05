StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.0 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

