StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

CCXI opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,456 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,714,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,372,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

