StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Culp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

