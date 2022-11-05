StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
CULP stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
