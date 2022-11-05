StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 7.3 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

