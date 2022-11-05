StockNews.com Downgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $59,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

