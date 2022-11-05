StockNews.com Downgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.0 %
Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
