StockNews.com Downgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.0 %

Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $59,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.