StockNews.com Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 84,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

