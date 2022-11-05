StockNews.com Downgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Wix.com Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $70.35 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,369,000 after acquiring an additional 517,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

