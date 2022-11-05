StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:MN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

