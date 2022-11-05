StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MNGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier Price Performance

NYSE:MN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

