StockNews.com Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in AGCO by 654.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AGCO by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 310,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

