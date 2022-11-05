StockNews.com Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 677,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $22,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

