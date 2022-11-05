StockNews.com Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Sell

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

DVN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,201,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,520,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.