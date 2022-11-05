StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 168.98%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
