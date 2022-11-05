StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.14.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 168.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVR Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Natixis increased its stake in CVR Partners by 389.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $9,157,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $7,592,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.