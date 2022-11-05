Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 6,026 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 200,538 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,960,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

