Stokes Family Office LLC Has $244,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.