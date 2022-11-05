Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 151,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 169,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,476 shares of company stock worth $4,210,486 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

