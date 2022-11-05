Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 5,547 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of ARC Document Solutions worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC opened at $2.60 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About ARC Document Solutions



ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

